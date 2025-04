(LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a man who was reported missing out of Somerset was found dead near Forestry Road off Hal Rogers Parkway, six miles west of London, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says.

According to a post from the sheriff's office, the body, identified as 34-year-old Robert Caddell, was discovered at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday. The post adds that no foul play is suspected.