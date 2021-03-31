Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by police car

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Valente
Scene.jpg
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 21:35:34-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was struck by a police car on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 5:19 p.m. in the Garden Springs area.

According to Lexington Police, officers were responding to a welfare check. A social worker called E911 and stated that a 19-year-old male individual was having a mental crisis. The individual was making verbal threats by phone to harm his case worker.

Police say that when officers arrived to the scene, the individual began making threats toward the officers while holding a knife. He then fled on foot, initiating a foot pursuit. While fleeing, the individual ran into the roadway and was struck by another officer arriving on the scene. Officers immediately requested an ambulance. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be placed in Emergency Detention for his mental crisis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight