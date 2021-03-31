Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by police car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was struck by a police car on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 5:19 p.m. in the Garden Springs area.

At Garden Springs & Larkspur Drive. Officers appear to be reconstructing a scene around the white cruiser in the middle of the photo. Next to it are what looks like a shoe and a shirt. Spoke w/ 2 neighbors who say they saw a chase, but didn’t see anything else. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/jOCoRYgvdL — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) March 30, 2021

According to Lexington Police, officers were responding to a welfare check. A social worker called E911 and stated that a 19-year-old male individual was having a mental crisis. The individual was making verbal threats by phone to harm his case worker.

Police say that when officers arrived to the scene, the individual began making threats toward the officers while holding a knife. He then fled on foot, initiating a foot pursuit. While fleeing, the individual ran into the roadway and was struck by another officer arriving on the scene. Officers immediately requested an ambulance. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be placed in Emergency Detention for his mental crisis.