Investigation underway following deadly KSP-involved shooting in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a Kentucky State Police-involved shooting has left one man dead.

According to KSP, an investigation reveals that a trooper was requested to respond to a report of a disturbance at a residence west of Cynthiana on the evening of June 8, where 50-year-old Ramon Morales refused to leave.

Before a trooper arrived, Morales left the residence, but a vehicle matching the description of his was seen crashing into another vehicle on KY-36 and fleeing the scene.

Later, Morales was located by KSP standing on the shoulder of the roadway in front of the original residence. During an interaction between KSP and Morales, a trooper discharged his firearm, striking Morales.

Morales was transported to a local hospital, where he died from life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

