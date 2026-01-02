Irvine Municipal Utilities urging customers to limit wastewater after riverbank slippage

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Irvine Municipal Utilities is urging customers to limit creating wastewater after a riverbank slippage took a sewer main and water main out of service.

Customers living in Irvine city limits beginning at 167 Broadway and 63 River Drive to Ravenna, Kirkland Avenue to 432, and Crow Creek Road ending at 335 are affected.

This includes the entire city of Ravenna.

"Ways to limit excessive wastewater: Limit water use, shorten showers, turn off water while brushing teeth, limit laundry," the agency said on social media.

However, drinking water will not be affected at this time.

