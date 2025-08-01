Is Fancy Farm still relevant in Kentucky politics?

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's biggest political event, Fancy Farm, is happening this weekend. But with more and more politicians skipping the event over the years, some question its continued importance in the state's political landscape.

Fancy Farm has long been considered Kentucky's political kickoff for the upcoming election year, where political hopefuls traditionally take the stage and exchange jeers in front of a loud crowd. It's old school politics and it's rare these days, according to some experts.

"Fancy Farm is one of those few remaining events where politicians are forced to go out and face the voters and not hand pick voters. It's a symbol that they serve us instead of us serving them. So Fancy Farm still matters, especially because it's become so rare. It's the sort of event that used to be common but isn't anymore," said Dr. Stephen Voss, Political Science Professor at the University of Kentucky.

But over the years, more and more politicians have been skipping Fancy Farm. This year, only one Democrat is expected to take the stage.

Some political insiders say campaigns have changed significantly over time, with focus shifting to new methods of reaching voters. However, experts warn that skipping Fancy Farm may send the wrong message to some voters.

"For the democrats to skip Fancy Farm sends a message to Kentuckians that maybe they're giving up on large chunks of territory, that they're happy isolated to just a couple of cities and a couple of islands of support, and they're not trying to grow. For the Democrats to skip a major symbolic event like Fancy Farm is a bad look," Voss said.

Politicians from both sides have skipped Fancy Farm in the past, but this year, the Democrats' attendance is lighter than usual.