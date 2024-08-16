Is Ohio complicating Kentucky's medical marijuana plan?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio and in the first five days, more than $11 million was reportedly made from sales.

While Kentuckians are able to go to Ohio to purchase the products, not everyone can bring marijuana back into the Commonwealth.

"People need to understand that our program at this point is just medicinal and you can't get around that by going to another state and bringing it back here," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

In 2022, Beshear signed an executive order allowing Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions.

The Governor outlined conditions that Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions, which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness, must meet to access medical cannabis beginning January 1, 2023. These conditions include:



Cannabis must be bought in the United States of America in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated. Kentuckians will need to keep their receipt.

The amount a person can purchase and possess at any one time must not exceed 8 ounces, which is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.

Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider that shows that the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. A copy of the certification must be retained.

Those who meet the conditions can legally bring marijuana into Kentucky.

"Our medicinal marijuana program is very clear. We've been able to work with both the legislature through regulations and through law enforcement to come up with a simple check list of what people have to have if they are possessing what they claim is medicinal marijuana," said Beshear. "But just remember, if you buy recreational marijuana in Ohio and bring it to Kentucky - right now, it's illegal. It's just what the law is."