Isaiah House approved as HRSA Star LRP site, offering student loan repayment for eligible staff

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — An addiction recovery group is celebrating a significant achievement.

Isaiah House has been approved as a substance use disorder treatment and recovery loan repayment program, or STAR LRP by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Physicians, counselors and social workers just to name a few will benefit from this designation.

"Everyone who is eligible can apply now," Stacy Miller, Director of Dental Services, said.

Inside Kentucky's largest non-profit addiction recovery organization, eligible staff with a six-year full-time employee commitment can now receive up to $250,000 in student loan repayment.

"Having up to 250,000 dollars in student loan repayment is life changing for people," Miller noted.

Miller explains the impact in terms of recruiting therapists for the sector at Isaiah House.

"It'll allow us to access more clinicians and more participants who will be able to utilize this loan repayment plan," Miller said.

A certified social worker, Susan Gephart puts it in perspective. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in between getting her bachelor's and master's degrees.

"Financially having to pay back 1,500 dollars a month in student loans...it's very hard," Gephart noted.

Serving 109 Kentucky counties, Isaiah House had 3,449 admissions in 2024 and 177 long-term 11-month graduates, an increase of 70 from 2023.

The loan repayment program is crucial for recruitment and retention.

"We can keep all of our prominent positions that we hold here at Isaiah House and offer them a little icing on the cake with the loan repayment," Miller said.

You can visit www.isaiah-house.org or call 859-375-9200 for more information.