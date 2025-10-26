Isaiah House raises funds for treatment program with Luminary Ball

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX18) — It was a night of glamor, community, and purpose as supporters gathered for the Isaiah House Luminary Ball — an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds for substance use treatment programs.

Guests mingled during a silent auction while hearing inspiring testimonies from those whose lives have been transformed.

“We have a great silent auction here,” said Ashley Hopper, Client Care Navigator Supervisor at Isaiah House. “To see all of the people show up and support what we do and to hear the testimonies we’re going to hear tonight… it’s just amazing.”

Isaiah House is a Kentucky-based nonprofit offering life-changing treatment for drug addiction. This year’s fundraiser took on added urgency as recent cuts to Managed Care Openings (MCOs) and peer support programs have impacted the organization’s revenue.

“Unfortunately, that affects how we have income, so we’re looking to make that up,” explained Kara Ball, Chief Communications and Development Officer. “Long-term treatment is the answer. It’s how people stay clean and sober, and we want to remain the number one provider of long-term care in Kentucky.”

Without additional funding, Isaiah House may be forced to shorten the length of treatment programs — a change that could impact recovery outcomes.

For Hopper, the mission is deeply personal.

“This place has become home to me,” she said. “I’m a graduate of Isaiah House, so I know what this program can do. I get to give back to the very place that helped mold me into the woman I am today. I get to walk other people through that mission.”

The Luminary Ball celebrated those who have journeyed through recovery, while rallying support for clients still working toward sobriety.

“I hope to see the biggest year yet,” Hopper added. “People showing up and showing out for the clients — to show people get real help here.”