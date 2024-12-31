Isaiah House records record-breaking year for program graduations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The non-profit leader across the Commonwealth in addiction treatment put up impressive numbers this year, serving nearly every part of Kentucky.

On track to treat about 3,500 in 2024, Isaiah House also provides housing and educational and vocational opportunities.

"This is the time of year of hope, and it brings us a lot of hope," Michelle Maupin, Isaiah House Director of Clinical Services said.

Traveling about 250,000 miles in 2024, Isaiah House helped 177 people graduate from its long-term program...a 240% increase.

"People are realizing it takes long term treatment to maintain sobriety," Maupin said.

That awareness coupled with resources like primary care supports the mission of Isaiah House, helping those in recovery become productive members of society.

"I know for me personally I do this because I want to see lives changed," Maupin noted.

It changed Courtney Hazelett's life.

"My older brother was like please give Isaiah House a chance, I'm telling you it will work wonders," Hazelett said.

That was after Hazelett was incarcerated in Fayette County following trips to multiple rehabilitation facilities.

"My sister made the call while I was incarcerated, and they came to pick me up and when I was greeted it was just with open arms," Hazelett added.

Courtney, who graduated from Isaiah House in May of 2022, comes from a long line of singers. She now performs at Isaiah House graduations.

"I think everyone recovers differently and music is just a small part of my recovery," Hazelett said.

Time is the biggest part of her journey.

"Time is one thing we're never able to get back, so spend it wisely, and I'm able to do that today," Hazelett noted.

She's spreading that message as a peer support supervisor every day as a Isaiah House continues to grow.

Hazelett, who has two kids and a husband by her side, cherishes the moments at Isaiah House helping people in recovery reconnect with their families.

For more information on Isaiah House services, head to Isaiah-House.org.

