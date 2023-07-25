Isom IGA owner reflects on the last year following eastern Kentucky floods

ISOM, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people have described Isom's IGA as this community's gathering place. For many people in the area, it's the only grocery store for many miles. The store's owner Gwendolyn Christon started working at the store after high school in 1973 -- 25 years ago, she bought it. Now, nearly one year after eastern Kentucky’s floods, Gwendolyn remembers waters taking over the store, reaching more than six feet high.

She recalls, "My initial feeling was just total shock. As I said, I’ve been here for 50 years, and I have a little creek that goes behind the store, but we've never seen the water come out of the creek bank, so it was just a double shock."

Gwendolyn's only son Simon says the store has always been a part of his life. He remembers hearing stories of being passed around the store shortly after being born. Over the years, he explains he's seen his mom go through a lot -- including two battles with breast cancer. He says losing this store was one of her lowest moments.

He explains, "It seemed like the impact the flood had on her compared to when she had cancer was a lot worse. I mean, she just didn't look like herself, she was pale, still in shock for, like, at least a month, and it was really hard to see."

Members of this community, from around Kentucky, and the rest of the country pitched in and donated to make sure the store’s doors would re-open. The Christon family says they lost about $500,000 in inventory -- but $150,000 was donated, and an additional $2 million went into this brand-new store that just re-opened in April.

Simon says, "Everybody that comes through the doors now, we just cherish those moments because, I mean, if another one comes tonight, we might not be here tomorrow, so we try to make the most of it."

Customers in the community weren't the only ones impacted last summer. Isom’s IGA store's 25 employees, who Gwendolyn calls family, were as well. One employee who's been there for the last 13 years, Michelle Maggard, says thinking about how this store was last summer is still too emotional to describe. She says it's been a humbling experience.

"Don't ever underestimate your neighbors. Do not underestimate the willingness and the love that your neighbors have for you,” says Michelle.

All 25 employees were able to come back, and the store's been able to hire more people.

This store's family still thinks about what would happen if a flood like last July’s ever hit this area again. IGA CEO John Ross shared:

"We are incredibly proud of Isom IGA, standing strong as a beacon of resilience in the face of these devastating floods. The revival of this beloved grocery store is a testament to the unwavering spirit of its owner, Gwen Christon, and the dedication of the entire Isom community. One year after the devastating floods, Isom IGA with great help from MDI, it’s Licensed Distribution Center, emerges as a symbol of hope, providing essential services and nourishment to its loyal customers. Together, we celebrate their inspiring journey of rebuilding and look forward to many more years of serving and supporting the Isom community."

Gwendolyn says she's thankful to everyone who helped make this possible, and she feels like this store is a part of her purpose.

She says, "The only thing that I know is that I really feel like that god put me here. I feel like this is my mission…and I’m supposed to take care of people, provide for people and help people through their lives, and I hope that they also pick up the same thing to serve people."