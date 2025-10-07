'It felt really nice': Lexington Fire Department announces 2025 Junior Fire Chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department announced on Tuesday morning that its 2025 Junior Fire Chief is Jillian Sensabaugh, a fifth-grader at Sandersville Elementary School.

"As firefighters, we know how critically important it is to teach fire safety as well as to reach all of our population," Chief Jason Wells said.

The gym was filled with students and staff for a special safety seminar led by their classmate-turned-chief, who taught her classmates about fire safety while learning what it takes to be a first responder.

"I just hope people learn to be careful around electronic and lithium batteries," Sensabaugh said.

The Junior Fire Chief Program has been connecting Lexington students with firefighters for years. Chief Wells says the honor is more than just a badge and a title.

"That it really brings fire safety to the children and it allows them to engage in a way that they might not be able to engage," Chief Wells said.

For Sensabaugh, being pinned was a special moment.

"It felt really nice….like it felt important," Sensabaugh said.

She understands the responsibility that comes with protecting her community.