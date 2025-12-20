'It fills my heart': Free coats and books given to families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Instead of stockings hanging around the fireplace, coats were displayed throughout the lobby of Lexington's First Baptist Church Bracktown as volunteers prepared to spread holiday cheer to families in need.

Volunteers gathered to help distribute brand-new coats and gloves to families preparing for winter without worrying about the cost. The event was part of the 12th annual youth coat drive organized by Believing in Forever Inc.

"It fills my heart. I do it to see smiles on the families," volunteer Evany Honey Romero said.

Devine Carama, the director of Believing in Forever Inc. and hip hop artist, has given away over 2,300 donated new coats through his annual drive. Volunteers who work with him say his dedication reflects his character.

"Devine is the type of person who puts boots on the ground and does what he says he is going to do," volunteer Tina Bryson said.

Carama can relate to the families he serves, having experienced financial struggles as a single parent himself.

"I can remember being that single parent that's struggling day to day, and a brand new coat and a bottle of detergent can break you," Carama said.

While families picked up winter clothes, they discovered something else was being given away: books featuring representation of the Black community, including historic figures, relatable stories, and other diverse characters.

"What better avenue to teach about things that are going on in the world than through books," Carama said.

For Carama, the books carry deeper meaning as they honor his late daughter Kamaria.

"Our daughter Kamaria. Ever since she was in high school, she understood the importance of diverse reading options. It was something that she wanted to explore through different educational opportunities, but she lost her life at the young age of 18," Carama said.

Each book represents a piece of Kamaria being passed down to others, one page at a time.

"Today is an extension of her. Educating young kids through literacy but letting them know that they can identify themselves by the characters that they read," Carama said.

With each book that finds a new home and every coat that will keep a child warm, Kamaria's spirit lives on, making the holidays brighter for families across Lexington.

"This is what the season is all about. That's giving back," Carama said.

