'It makes me feel close to him': Lexington mom revisits the place her son was fatally shot in 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother who lost her son to gun violence in 2018 is revisiting the scene where he died while continuing to fight for justice.

Shawnda Snow makes sure her voice is heard as she keeps fight for her son, 32-year-old Christopher Snow, who was shot and killed seven years ago.

"Christopher, he was a gentle giant. He had a smile as big as his heart. And he never met a stranger. I keep on repeating that he never met a stranger," said Snow. "The number seven is a godly number and it's brought me closer and I've surrendered. And I know that Chris is in heaven and an angel, you know."

Christopher Snow was killed on July 2, 2018, in the 200 block of East Fourth Street near Ohio Street.

"You can't fathom the thought of losing your child. It's unbearable- it's unbearable. And as time goes the pain never goes away," explains Shawnda Snow, who revisited that pain as she walked down the alley where her son died. Wearing his ashes around her neck.

"It makes me feel close to him. I used to come out here quite a bit when he was first murdered," Shawnda Snow admits. "I have no malice in my heart and God knows all and sees all. Vengeance is mindset the Lord."

Still, Lexington Police have not identified a suspect or person of interest, and continue to ask for tips that could help them solve Christopher's case.

"One day I will be in one of these courtrooms to vindicate and have justice for my son," said Shawnda Snow.

If you have any information about Christopher Snow's case, contact the Lexington Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

