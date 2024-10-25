'It still doesn’t seem real:' Salyersville woman wins big on birthday lottery ticket

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year's birthday came with more than cake for a Salyersville woman, who won $50,000 on a gifted Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Brianna Vanhoose, who does not typically play the lottery, won with a $50 lottery ticket gifted to her by her aunt.

“I bought two tickets, and I scratched one and gave her one for her birthday," her aunt said.

Vanhoose discovered she had won after stopping at her mother's house. Her aunt took home a $75 prize, and Vanhoose initially thought she wouldn't win anything.

“I scratched it, and I saw it and I just took off running,” she said.

After taxes, Vanhoose took home a sum of $36,000 after visiting Kentucky Lottery headquarters in mid-October. Even then, she had a hard time believing she won.

“I still don’t know what to think,” she said. “It still doesn’t seem real.”

