Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

'It still doesn’t seem real:' Salyersville woman wins big on birthday lottery ticket

Brianna Vanhoose hor.jpg
Kentucky Lottery
Brianna Vanhoose hor.jpg
Posted

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year's birthday came with more than cake for a Salyersville woman, who won $50,000 on a gifted Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Brianna Vanhoose, who does not typically play the lottery, won with a $50 lottery ticket gifted to her by her aunt.

“I bought two tickets, and I scratched one and gave her one for her birthday," her aunt said.

Vanhoose discovered she had won after stopping at her mother's house. Her aunt took home a $75 prize, and Vanhoose initially thought she wouldn't win anything.

“I scratched it, and I saw it and I just took off running,” she said.

After taxes, Vanhoose took home a sum of $36,000 after visiting Kentucky Lottery headquarters in mid-October. Even then, she had a hard time believing she won.

“I still don’t know what to think,” she said. “It still doesn’t seem real.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18