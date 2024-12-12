'It still hasn't sunk in': Lexington man 'paying off home' after winning online Ky. Lottery game jackpot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man says he plans to pay off his home after winning the jackpot of an online Kentucky Lottery game.

According to lottery officials, the man wagered $5 on the High Roller Jackpot Instant Play game in November when he hit the jackpot of $261,303.10.

“I was playing for the jackpot,” the man told lottery officials. “I wasn’t really paying that much attention, and next thing you know, it hit!”

The man received a check for $188,138.24 after taxes and told lottery officials that he planned to pay off his home first.