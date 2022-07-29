'It takes a village,' Floyd County donation center opens in school gym

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One school is stepping in to help Floyd County flood victims.

After flood water devastated the area, Duff-Allen Central Elementary exploded with donations for victims.

Volunteers passed out clothes, water, cleaning supplies, and bedding for people in need.

They also provided charging stations, and the cafeteria handed out hot meals for people who lost electricity.

Volunteers said it may be hard, but one of the best things about living in Floyd County is seeing how people come together in times of grief.

“It takes a village during times like this, and I have a great village,” said principal Nikki Gearheart.

Volunteers will be handing out donations at the gym from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The cafeteria will also be open until 4 p.m.

After the water goes down, Gearheart says they plan to donate furniture to cover anything lost in the flood.