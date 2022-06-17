'It's a big deal,' Political experts weigh in on Trump's endorsement of Cameron

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the 2023 governor's race.

In the endorsement memo, Trump called Cameron "a young star."

"At every level, Daniel has stood out, he will be a Great Governor of Kentucky, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump wrote.

The endorsement is significant for Cameron, who is running in a crowded Republican primary.

"It's a big deal," said LEX 18 political analyst Bob Babbage. "Definitely a big deal."

"Definitely big for Cameron," Babbage added. "Big for the race."

However, Babbage believes it's too early to determine a Republican frontrunner.

"It definitely solidifies his standing and his place in the race. You have to say that," said Babbage. "I'm not sure you can declare a frontrunner right now."

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, "Liberty" Republican state representative Savannah Maddox, and Northern Kentucky attorney Eric Deters are also running for a chance to take on Governor Andy Beshear. And the field of candidates is not fully defined yet. Others, including former US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, are considering a run as well.

"We're talking about - let's just say - the playoffs for the World Series and we don't have the league champions yet," said Babbage.

Although Cameron has received Trump's endorsement, Babbage points out that Craft also carries Trump's seal of approval.

"Having been his ambassador to the United Nations and his ambassador to Canada - very significant posts for anybody to have," said Babbage. "Plus, he was just her guest at the Kentucky Derby several weeks back."

NBC News Political Editor Chuck Todd also believes McConnell's endorsement may be more important in Kentucky.

McConnell has not endorsed any candidate in the governor's race, but Cameron is considered his political apprentice.

"McConnell has been grooming Daniel Cameron to be sort of the next generation of republican leader," said Todd.