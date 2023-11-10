'It's a blessing': Local elementary school invites veterans to lunch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — To celebrate Veterans Day, kids at a Lexington elementary school got to invite the veterans in their lives to lunch today.

Students made sure it was a special day, and for one family, they were thrilled to be able to honor their World War II vet.

WWII veteran Wesley Greenwade is looking back today on his years of service. He enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 years old.

He's 99 now.

On Friday, he was one of the kids at Stonewall Elementary School.

"It's a blessing. It's a blessing to be here," said Greenwade.

Greenwade had 13 children and now has five generations of the family living. He walked through the lunch line with his great-great nieces and nephews. They enjoyed a special lunch to honor veterans like him, sharing a meal, stories, and gratitude.

"It's more than a blessing. And when I look around, it makes my heart flow over with joy .. that I'm still able to be here and to see them and enjoy," said Greenwade.

More than 16 million Americans served in WWII. There are roughly 119,000 WWII veterans still alive in the U.S. Each day, there are fewer. So each day spent with one is special.