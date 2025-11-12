'It's a calling': Tania Walker named program coordinator of One Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tania Walker has been appointed as Program Coordinator of the One Lexington program, a community-based initiative under the Mayor's Office focused on addressing youth and young adult gun violence.

According to a press release, Walker brings extensive experience from both corporate leadership roles and community work directly supporting youth and families in underserved communities. She has previously directed programs for young people affected by gun violence.

"Tania has extensive experience designing and leading powerful programs, both in her longstanding corporate career and through her most recent work directly empowering youth and families in underserved communities," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "She has also directed programs for young people affected by gun violence. She will help us take ONE Lexington to the next level."

In her new role, Walker will facilitate, coordinate, and evaluate ONE Lexington programming while recruiting volunteers and contractors for the community-based violence prevention strategies.

"Being part of ONE Lexington isn't just a job—it's a calling," Walker said. "I'm deeply committed to helping our youth rewrite their stories, break cycles of violence, and rise into their full potential. Together, we're not just building programs - we're building hope, healing, and a future rooted in purpose and possibility. Glad to be a part!"

According to the release, Walker holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Kentucky State University and a master's degree in global management from the University of Phoenix. She spent 20 years in the private sector in leadership positions, including Continuous Improvement Leader, Supply Chain Operations, and Warehouse Operations Management.

"I bring a unique blend of planning and operational strength, community development, and a deep commitment to the personal development journey of others," Walker said.

Walker is the mother of Alyssa Gurnell, a Fayette County Public Schools teacher.