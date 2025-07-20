'It's a meaningful event for all of us': Frankfort hospital hosts kids' safety event

FRANKFORT, K.y. — Frankfort Regional Medical Center hosted its 14th annual 'Kids Safety Day' today, a free event focused on promoting safety in everyday situations, particularly when children are riding their bikes.

The event was created to honor the memory of Charlie Semones, a young boy who lost his life in 2012 after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

"It's a meaningful event for all of us," said Lindsey Fitzgerald from Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

"We really kind of focus initially on doing it in memory of Charlie, but then also making sure that kids really are able to come to the hospital and have some type of positive experience associated with it," Fitzgerald added.

The hospital took the opportunity to educate children ages 4 to 10 about bike safety and the dangers posed by vehicles.

"Being able to continue his memory and the love that a lot of people had for him through this event has been important," Fitzgerald said. "I think anytime that we can provide information to kids at a young and impressionable age, the likelihood of them making good choices as they get older is there."

Dr. John Ballard, the CEO at the hospital, emphasized the importance of wearing helmets while biking.

"Riding safely is everything. I'm a biker myself and it's so important that they learn to wear a helmet. I know sometimes it's hot and it's uncomfortable, but you only got one brain," Ballard said.

Ballard acknowledged that for kids, sometimes riding a bike without a helmet isn't considered "cool." Still, he warned that not wearing one can turn "a very simple accident into something very serious."

The hospital distributed helmets and encouraged children to bring their bikes to participate in a safety course called Charlie's Challenge.

"We're really hoping that, you know, even if it's one kid, that we can make an impact," Fitzgerald said.

"It's important for us, you know, Charlie was an unfortunate accident that really impacted a lot of us pretty personally," she added.

The event aims to ensure the next generation of bikers knows how to stay safe while enjoying themselves, allowing Charlie's legacy to live on.