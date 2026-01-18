'It's all gone in an instant': Bourbon Co. couple loses home, 3 dogs in house fire

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A Bourbon County couple is starting over after losing their home of almost 20 years and three of their dogs in an electrical fire on Thursday.

Mary and Clifford Ross watched as 19 years of memories turned to char in a matter of minutes when their home was destroyed by flames. Three of their seven dogs were killed in the fire.

"It was a small house, but we made it into a home," said Michelle Gill, the couple's daughter.

The fire started when the water heater leaked through the wall, somehow causing an electrical fire, Gill said.

Walking through what remains of her childhood home has been jarring for Gill, who described the experience as heartbreaking.

"My room used to be that one right there. In the back, and just seeing it be destroyed. It's just painful," Gill said.

The family lost irreplaceable items and memories, including photos and mementos from years past. Gill recalled fond memories of her mother making buttered rice with sugar for breakfast. Including her collectibles that she held dear, like owls, wolves, and strawberries.

Their only source of income was Clifford's disability payments.

"They've lost everything. The only income they got was my dad, and that was disability. One source of income, they didn't have anything else. They have to start all over," Gill said.

The family doesn't plan to rebuild in the area, but is looking for their next forever home.

The experience has taught Gill an important lesson about gratitude.

"Never take life for granted. The life you have, the life you have be grateful for it. Be blessed for it because it can all disappear. It can all go up in flames. In an instant," Gill said.

If you'd like to help out the Gill family, you can donate to either their GoFundMe or PayPal @MaryRoss972.