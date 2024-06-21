'It's been a blast': Jeep enthusiasts gather to go off-roading in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've seen more Jeeps than usual along the Mountain Parkway, there's a pretty good reason. The 17th Hollerwood Jeep Jamboree is underway in Powell County.

“Driving up steep inclines or steep declines, the perspective is just phenomenal… looking around you, the really deep ravines and the high cliffs, it’s really cool,” said Bruce Haygarth, a participant from Canada.

It's a chance for off-road enthusiasts to enjoy one-of-a-kind trails and backcountry roads.

"It's quite interesting to see how everyone gets together and is very social, very friendly, very inviting," said Haygarth.

"It's just a great chance to have fun with our Jeeps, meet other Jeep enthusiasts and enjoy nature. It's been a blast and the people are great," said Don Edlin from Louisville.

Registration for their next event in October in the Cumberland Mountains is now open. Click here for more information.