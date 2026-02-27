'It's making me sick': Condemned apartment due to mold has caused chronic health issues for tenant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — From clogged air filters to patched ceilings and visible signs of water damage, it's been months since Constantina Day's unit was condemned. But Day says it's not safe to live in, and is making her and her daughter sick.

Day has been living at the Lakeside Manor Apartments for nearly two years, and says the problem started almost immediately.

Back in October 2025, Day expressed concerns about growing mold and filter issues to the property manager. She says a maintenance worker attempted to fix the filter, but she says it wasn't done correctly.

"The last month, I've received 14-day notices to vacate the premises. Receiving emails exclaiming she thought that I was gone, but still having the maintenance man put eviction notices on my door," said Day. "So we can bandaid it and keep bandaiding it, but it's not fixing anything, and it's not helping us be healthy and safe or sanitary."

On November 20, 2025, Code Enforcement condemned her unit for mold in closets and bedroom walls, ceiling water leaks, and a faulty water heater exhaust pipe.

Less than a week later, the property manager emailed asking when Day would vacate or if she wanted another unit 15 minutes away.

By December 2025, Code Enforcement texted telling Day the manager claimed repairs were done, and gave Lakeside Manor until December 21, 2025, to fix the unit.

"The structural integrity of this home is not sound and safe. I have pieces of my home falling out every time I open my door. I can't even clean it properly, you know. So the things that I'm able to do I'm completely unable to do because sometimes my sink doesn't work so I can't get water," explains Day.

Day provided LEX 18 with a doctor's note from Tuesday, February 24 that acknowledged her ongoing health issues, stating they are "consistent with mold exposure in her home."

The note read that some of her symptoms include chronic respiratory symptoms, joint pain and swelling, and a rash.

Day also notes that her daughter has asthma, and it has gotten worse since moving in.

"It's making me sick to the point where I'm losing weight. I'm passing out in my home," said Day.

As of today, Day still lives in the condemned unit. She says issues in her unit are still not being properly fixed.

Lexington Code Enforcement tells LEX 18 they are not authorized to physically remove residents from a condemned unit. Only to inform them of the condemnation. The agency says if a tenant chooses to remain, there is little they can do.

Day's rent is subsidized through a federal housing assistance program, meaning taxpayer dollars are helping to fund the unit that has been condemned.

"People are struggling, and we need help over here. Taxpayers' money is coming out of their pockets to pay for people such as myself, and where is the money going if you're not even taking care of the house?" Day questions.

LEX18 has reached out to the property manager over the last couple of days, but has not received a response.

LEX 18 also spoke to several of Day's neighbors, who also admit to mold and water issues in their units.