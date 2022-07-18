FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 988. That's the new number to call for mental health emergencies. The number will be available nationally.

Here in Kentucky, mental health advocates say it's already making a difference.

People who are having suicidal thoughts or are going through a mental health crisis can call 988. It's a nationwide number, but if you dial it here in Kentucky, you get through to people who are in Kentucky ready to help.

Mental health professionals/advocates say it is normal to reach out for help.



“It’s okay to not be okay.”



988 is meant to be easy to remember because before, the suicide hotlines were long 10-digit numbers, and when you're in crisis, you're not going to remember that long number. 988 is simple to recall, and mental health advocates say when someone is going through a mental health emergency, every second counts. They say getting people the help they need right away is critical.

"I made my first suicide attempt when I was in elementary school, and I made the last suicide attempt when I was in college," said Geneva Robinson. "The only thing that made the difference was in college, someone got me help at the time I needed it most. Not when it was convenient, not when they figured out where they might send me or when they had enough time on their hands, and not quietly. Someone made it easy and available for me to get the help I need. If they hadn't, I wouldn't be standing here today. So I'm living proof that when we make services accessible to people, when we make it easy for people to get those services that they need, we save lives."

988 went live this past Saturday, and since then, about 220 calls have been made to it here in Kentucky. That's a 30% increase in people seeking help, and the state expects that number to go up as more and more people learn about 988.