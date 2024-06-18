'It's scary': Winchester firefighter recovering from brain tumor surgery

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a typical day for the Winchester Fire Department, gearing up and being ready for the unexpected to help better serve the community.

"With this line of work, we do things in teams of two," said Winchester Fire Chief Christopher Whiteley.

Among that group is Logan Crigler, a husband who travels and loves to run. But his locker hasn't been used in three weeks.

"I'm a friend. I just want to be there as a friend," said Chief Whiteley.

Logan was doing a training exercise but had to stop due to not feeling well. That's when they discovered he had a brain tumor.

"It's scary, certainly scary for him, his family," said Chief Whiteley, "But... What happened? What created this? Just unknown."

Word traveled across Clark County as people wanted to help support Logan and the fire station, leaving Chief Christopher Whiteley grateful.

"It feels great, but also feels vulnerable as firemen. You're never in a position asking for assistance or asking for awareness on the behalf of one of your teammates."

Logan's wife, Alicia, is thankful for Logan's daily progress, even with his long road, saying God has been faithful to them and has given them "unimaginable strength."

Chief Whiteley and Winchester Fire are resilient and will answer the call in his name.

If you want to help support Logan Crigler, click here.

