"It's such a big need:" Glean Kentucky works to distribute food to individuals experiencing food insecurity

Lexington, KY- Glean Kentucky is working to eliminate food waste and end hunger across the commonwealth by rescuing surplus produce and redistributing it free of charge to people experiencing food insecurity — but rising fuel costs are straining the non-profit's operations this year.

The organization gleans over 1,000 times per year, collecting surplus produce from farmers' fields, gardens and local markets before it ends up in compost piles or landfills.

Spokesperson Merlin Lee said the mission is straightforward.

"Being able to make a difference in the community and make sure that nobody is without food."

Glean Kentucky serves nearly 30 partners in Lexington, including Sisters Road to Freedom, where food dropped off by the non-profit is organized and stacked on shelves.

Lee said the organization goes to significant lengths to reach those in need.

"We will even go so far as to pick produce from a farmer's field and then organize those recipients and then take it to them."

Lee said the goal is to keep usable food out of waste streams.

"To make sure that it doesn't end up in either a compost pile or landfills to make sure it is something that can be safely eaten."

In recent months, rising gas and diesel prices have impacted Glean Kentucky's ability to transport food. It costs the organization about $80 to fill up a tank of gas for one of its vans.

"We've seen our fuel costs just about double," Lee said.

Despite the financial pressure, Glean Kentucky is working to keep pace with surging demand for food assistance. Lee said food banks, shelters and meal programs are consistently sending the same message.

"If you have anything you can bring to us, we would love it."

"We are definitely doing our part to help meet it," Lee said.

Anyone willing to help can drop off extra produce at Glean Kentucky's location on 628 North Broadway in Lexington. The non-profit accepts items from gardens, farms and local markets.

Founded in 2010, Glean Kentucky also works in areas surrounding Lexington, ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter in Frankfort and Woodford County Food Pantry, just to name a few.

As for the need overall, Lee says the increase in requests for services has doubled and tripled recently at some food banks collaborating with Glean Kentucky.

