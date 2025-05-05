Jack 'Goose' Givens speaks to Lexington Traditional Magnet School students about life lessons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky basketball star Jack "Goose" Givens returned to Lexington Traditional Magnet School on Monday.

The former Wildcats player, who attended classes in the same building years ago, expressed joy at returning to his former school.

"Back in the day, I played basketball and PE classes right in the building," Givens said.

During his visit, Givens spoke to a gymnasium full of students about his experiences as an African American athlete during a different era.

"I grew up in a time when African American basketball players like myself were not wanted and not allowed to play basketball at Kentucky," Givens said. "Don't ever stop working on that magic. Don't ever be satisfied."

He also took questions from students, telling them that his mother was his personal hero.

Givens acknowledged that today's youth face challenges different from those of his generation.

"It's tough to be these kids now being these kids age. They have so much to deal with. They have to deal with the social media and all the other stuff. I try to be positive and let them know there are really good things ahead," Givens said.

His book, "They Call Me Goose," was published in 2024 with the goal of motivating readers. The book inspired former principal Peggy Henderson to take action.

"Last summer, I read the book. I loved it because it was positive and enthusiastic, and there was a lot of history I could identify with. I mentioned it with my husband and he responded by saying 'let's make it happen.'"

Givens was touched by their initiative to share his book with students.

"When these people approach me. I was just honored that they felt so strongly about the book," Givens said.

400 students received a signed copies and Givens hopes to make a difference in the lives of students.

"I just hope I can help one kid. If I can help just one kid...it's all worth it," Givens said.

