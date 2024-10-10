Jack Harlow to join The Louisville Orchestra for 2-night event in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jack Harlow will join the Louisville Orchestra for a two-night collaboration at Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center in November.

According to a release, American Conductor and Music Director of The Louisville Orchestra Teddy Abrams will conduct the event, which will merge Harlow's music with the orchestra.

The concert will be held on Nov. 29 and 30, and presale tickets will be available starting on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. You can sign up for access to the presale by clicking here.

All ticket sales will open on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

The event is the fourth rendition of Harlow's hometown series, the release states.

"Jack Harlow is an icon and has already established himself as a Louisville legend.," Abrams said. "We’ve worked together to build a unique, incredibly special set that shows Jack’s full range of artistry. His attention to orchestrational detail and compositional form is remarkable. I'm honored to build this program with Jack for our community, and I can’t wait for Louisville to hear what we’ve been creating together!"

