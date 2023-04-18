Watch Now
Jack in the Box planning to open several Lexington locations

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 18, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jack in the Box is finally debuting in Lexington with plans to open several locations inside of New Circle Road and within the general Man o' War area.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain said they completed a strategic market plan that designated five locations in Lexington.

The company plans to build 10-15 more in the hub and spoke towns surrounding Lexington.

Lexington was targeted based on population growth, as well as demographic and psychographic factors, and it is an excellent fast food market, according to the company.

Jack in the Box is looking for franchisees to partner with in Lexington.

The fast-food chain is known for burgers, chicken, tacos & breakfast items. The menu offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, and late night options.

