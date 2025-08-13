Jackson City School students honor Jayden Spicer with blue and red tribute

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Jackson City School wore blue and red on Wednesday to honor the memory of Jayden Spicer.

According to Kentucky State Police, Spicer was found buried on Canoe Road after being reported missing over a week ago. His mother, Felicia Gross, has been charged with manslaughter.

The tribute was organized by freshman Dyllen Strong and her friend Jaylee Tincher, who wanted to remember Spicer through his favorite colors, inspired by his love for Sonic the Hedgehog and Spider-Man.

"It's a sad and tragic situation that happened," Strong said.

"It's really not something that you would think would happen in a small town," she added.

The school district helped spread the word through a Facebook post that received more than 600 shares, even though Spicer wasn't a student at Jackson City School.

"But as a school, when anything happens, we always try to support the community. I'm very proud of those students," Principal Melissa Roark said.

Roark was surprised by the number of students participating in the tribute when she arrived at school this morning.

"Biggest thing for me is that everybody in the school pulled together," Roark said.

For Strong, the community response has provided comfort during this difficult time.

"It's nice knowing you can rely on others for support," Strong said.

Following the success of the student-led initiative, the school system now plans to honor Spicer's legacy annually by wearing blue and red.

