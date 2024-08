JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large commercial fire overnight in Jackson left a portion of Highway 1812 closed to traffic.

According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Fire Department, the roadway was closed as of 4:06 a.m. The department later posted that, as of 9:20 a.m., the roadway had reopened.

The department has encouraged the public to use caution in the area as smoke may be lingering.