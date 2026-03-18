Jackson County schools to add 19 minutes to each school day to make up snow days

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jackson County Public Schools will add 19 minutes to the end of each school day beginning Thursday, March 19, to make up for missed snow days, Superintendent Renee Smith announced.

The change will push the last day of school to Friday, June 5, 2026.

Smith said the district used all of its NTI days and missed additional snow days. Following surveys and calendar meetings with the community, the decision was made to preserve spring break and instead extend each of the remaining school days.

"We have sent out surveys and had calendar meetings to make the best decision on how to decide on an end date of school," Smith said. "The consensus was to not take away any days of spring break and to only add time onto each day."

The new dismissal times for each school are as follows:

Jackson County High School: Previously 3:10 p.m. | New time: 3:29 p.m.

Jackson County Middle School: Previously 3:00 p.m. | New time: 3:19 p.m.

Jackson County Schools Learning Center: Previously 2:50 p.m. | New time: 3:09 p.m.

McKee Elementary: Previously 2:50 p.m. | New time: 3:09 p.m.

Sand Gap Elementary: Previously 3:00 p.m. | New time: 3:19 p.m.

Tyner Elementary: Previously 3:00 p.m. | New time: 3:19 p.m.

Smith said the bus garage will be contacting families with updated route times and asked for patience during the transition.

"This will take a few days to work out the kinks, so please be patient as we are trying our best to make sure our students do not go any later in June," Smith said.

Parents and guardians with questions are encouraged to contact Jackson County Public Schools at 606-287-7181.