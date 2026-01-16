Jamaican man arrested in $83,000 lottery scam targeting Kentucky couple

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 38-year-old Jamaican man has been arrested in Florida for allegedly scamming a Graves County couple out of $83,000 through a fake lottery scheme.

Deroney A. Facey was taken into custody Thursday morning at a residence in Orlando by Homeland Security agents and Orlando police. He faces four felony charges including engaging in organized crime, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, securities fraud over $10,000, and operation of a sham or front company.

The investigation began on November 21, 2025, when the Graves County Sheriff's Office received a report from victims who had been told they won a $250 million Mega Millions jackpot. The couple received mail claiming they were lottery winners and were given a contact number to call about their supposed winnings.

Over approximately 90 days, the victims spoke with three different individuals who instructed them to deposit money into various accounts to release their winnings. The couple deposited $83,000 in cash before all communication with the fake lottery representatives stopped.

Detective Tony Cornwell led the investigation and obtained administrative search warrants to track the suspects through banking records. The analysis led investigators to the Orlando area, where they contacted the Department of Homeland Security's Paducah office for assistance.

Federal investigators helped identify Facey as the person withdrawing funds that the Kentucky victims had deposited. Multiple banks and accounts were being used in the scheme, and Facey was identified through records and video surveillance in the Orlando area.

A Graves County Grand Jury returned the felony indictments against Facey this month. Circuit Judge Kevin Bishop set a $100,000 cash bond on the warrant.

During an interview with investigators, Facey admitted to his involvement in the scam targeting the Graves County victims as well as others across the United States. He is currently being held at the Orange County Florida Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office will be responsible for bringing Facey back to Kentucky to face the charges. The investigation involved collaboration between Detective Cornwell, DHS and HSI agents in Paducah and Orlando, and the Orlando Police Department.

Facey is a Jamaican citizen with U.S. green card status.