January 25 marks the filing deadline for May 2022 primary, almost 700 people filed paperwork

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Almost 700 people have filed candidate paperwork to run for office in the May 2022 primary, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

"Subtracting withdrawals, final count is 695," tweeted Adams. "Thank you Kentuckians from across the political spectrum for stepping up and offering yourselves for public service."

Delays in redistricting led lawmakers to extend the filing deadline to 4 p.m. EST on January 25th.

The Secretary of State's Office often turns into a busy scene in the final hours before the deadline hits. However, Tuesday was relatively slow.

LEX 18 Political Reporter Karolina Buczek reports that one deadline day candidate was Andrew Cooperrider. The Lexington business owner is known for trying to impeach Governor Andy Beshear over COVID-19 protocols.

In 2021, Cooperrider initially filed to run for Kentucky Senate District 12. However, redistricting efforts drew him out of that district.

He is now running for the 22nd District Senate seat.

Cooperrider told LEX 18 News that he had to think about running after the district change, but some "recent developments" have inspired him to run for office to "protect people's freedoms."