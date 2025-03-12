Jean Farris Winery and Bistro set to close after 22 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington winery and bistro is closing its doors after 22 years of business, and everything inside, including the wine, is up for the taking.

Jean O'Daniel has been running her and her late husband, Benjamin Farris O'Daniel's winery, Jean Farris Winery and Bistro, for 22 years.

"We built this winery piece by piece. Every time we would get a little bit more money we'd build a little bit more and so it's evolved over the years slowly," said O'Daniel.

The two lovebirds grew up around wineries and met during a wine tasting tour in Missouri.

"We both just took our knowledge, we didn't have a lot of money but we had a lot of knowledge in the industry. And we started making wine for other wineries. So we started making wine for all of the other wineries in the area."

Jean Farris Winery and Bistro sits on 16 acres of land. The winery has been recognized for numerous awards, most notably the double gold. The double gold was achieved at the 2012 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for its 2007 Cabernet Sauvignon.

The winery has evolved over the years into the hot spot it is today.

"It's been my home," O'Daniel said. "So I've lived here, I've raised my children here. My family and friends have come here. I've gotten to know all of Lexington through this winery, so I've made lots of good friends here."

In 2016, O'Daniel lost her first husband and decided to put a cork in the business and close her doors. In 2022, her second husband died and that motivated her even more to sell the place. Finally, after hiring Gretchen Wilson with Block and Lot, she could secure a buyer from Texas.

"Maybe a relief a little bit knowing someone is going to be here to take my place and carry this torch forward, so it's passing on the reins," admits O'Daniel.

O'Daniel says she's loved watching people come in and out of her winery.

Watching the match-making, first dates, anniversaries and all of the happy, loving memories has served as the foundation of Jean Farris Winery and Bistro.

O'Daniel isn't just selling all of her wine, she's also selling all the artwork inside. Some of that artwork is copper sculptures by Wood Woddill, a painting made out of duct tape, and one that's grown with the winery through the years, a ballerina painting titled 'Ines'.

O'Daniel is also selling a wine bottle signed by the entire cast of Highlander and an actor from Star Wars, Billy Dee Williams, while the group was visiting Lexington for Comic-Con.

You have until Saturday, March 29, to purchase wine or artwork from Jean Farris Winery and Bistro by calling them and picking it up.

These are the wines available along with pricing:

5$ Bottle or $50 Case (12 bottles)



Tempest

Cuvée

Hell Hound

Chardonnay

Dolce Blush

Dolce Red

$10 Bottle or $100 case (12 bottles)



Merlot

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Franc

Petite Syrah

Red Head

O'Daniel says if you want to get food identical to the bistro's, its Chef Justin Thompson cooks at Local Feed in Georgetown.