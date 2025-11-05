Jefferson County schools closed on Nov. 5 following UPS plane crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jefferson County Public Schools says school will be canceled on Wednesday, Nov. 5, due to the shelter-in-place order following the UPS plane crash at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville on Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the school says that it "will operate like a snow day with no online instruction" and "all extracurricular activities and athletics are also canceled." YMCA CEP is also closed, according to the school district.

In addition, LG&E-KU released a statement regarding their emergency response:

Our hearts go out to those impacted by the tragic UPS plane crash that occurred tonight near the Muhammad Ali International Airport. Safety remains our top priority—for our customers, our employees, and our community. Our electric and natural gas crews and employees from across the company are responding to the situation, working closely with emergency responders and emergency management officials to ensure our systems are protected and those in the area remain safe while performing their critical work. LG&E also has representatives embedded in the Louisville Emergency Operations Center to coordinate efforts in real time. For safety, we have proactively de-energized power lines into a nearby substation, which has interrupted service to approximately 290 customers. We’ve also isolated a portion of our natural gas system that has affected more than 90 customers. These numbers could change based on the needs of emergency responders as they continue their work. Once we receive clearance to safely access the area, our crews will begin assessing any damage and working to restore service safely and as quickly as possible. To aid emergency response efforts, we’ve provided fire-suppression foam from our Trimble County Generating Station to assist first responders on the scene.

For the entire statement, click here.

On Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Public Schools reported that the school is checking the air and water quality at all schools and buildings.

"We are doing these checks out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."