Jessamine Co. Homeless Coalition opens its doors during freezing temperatures

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, central Kentucky has seen rain, dense fog, and even the potential for some snow showers.

When the temperature drops below freezing, the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition opens its doors to anyone who needs a warm place to stay and goes into “weather plan mode.”

Johnny Templin, the organization's founder, says that when the temperature reaches below freezing, anyone can swing by to grab a meal, have a roof over their head, or warm up.

“So, you know, it’s painfully obvious, from my faith perspective, this is what God was wanting us to do,” said Templin.

During the freezing temps, they can stay for as long as they need. Unlike their traditional rules, which say members must show they’re trying to get on their feet.

“It looks a little different. We got to have a couple precautions; they may not get a bed in the back, but we’ll make room for them,” said Templin. “They are really appreciative of the opportunity.”

Up to 50 people can stay in the coalition. Right now, they average 14 visitors.

“This is about weather emergency; it’s about coming here and letting them get warm,” he added.

Templin has been doing this for almost a decade. Helping his neighborhood means so much to him that his organization will hand out 750 meals on Nov. 27 at the Jessamine County Public Library.