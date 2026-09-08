Jessamine County businesses spread messages of hope for 988 Day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — Businesses across Jessamine County came together Tuesday to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention as part of 988 Day, a national effort highlighting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The initiative coincides with Suicide Prevention Month, observed each September, and encouraged local organizations to fill sidewalks with colorful chalk messages offering hope, encouragement and reminders that help is available to those facing difficult moments.

The Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce shared photos of the effort, saying businesses throughout the county participated in spreading positive messages aimed at supporting community members and raising awareness about mental health resources.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people experiencing mental health distress, emotional crises or thoughts of suicide. Individuals can call or text 988 to connect with trained counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Community leaders said they hope the chalk art and public displays of encouragement help spark conversations about mental health while reinforcing that support is available for those who need it.

The event was part of local efforts tied to 988 Day and Suicide Prevention Month, which aim to increase awareness of mental health resources and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health challenges.

For more information about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, visit the 988 Lifeline website.

