Jessamine County couple walks through home days after Kentucky river flooding

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As families in Jessamine County get back on their feet, one couple in Wilmore was able to finally see their home following the flooding aftermath.

Susan Thompson and her husband have lived in their Wilmore home for five years, but all of that was destroyed in the flooded Kentucky River.

Wednesday was the first day they were able to see the aftermath after waters receded and today Susan let LEX 18 see it too.

"We just cleaned this off so at least we can get in the house without slipping on too much mud," said Thompson. "It's almost like watching a movie. You're watching somebody else life. It can't be you because number one this can't be your stuff and number two, this can't happen to me because if I'd known this was going to happen all of our stuff would have been out of here."

Floors of the Thompson household are slick with mud. The walls are peeling and most memories have been washed away. "All our videos of all of the kids when they were growing up, we have three children. And all of the movies, family pictures and videos of all of our vacations are all gone."

Thompson describes how overnight water levels went from ankle deep to sloshing against her roof.

Her biggest concern now is getting her home back to the way it was. "We have no flood insurance so we don't even have the money to put it back the way it was or remotely."

Thompson also notes that the Jessamine County Emergency Management didn't give them enough time to evacuate. She says they told her the ankle deep water would only increase by another foot or two, and there was no warning about flood gates being opened.

If you'd like to help the Thompson family out you can visit their Gofundme link to donate.