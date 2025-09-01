Jessamine County dad's TikTok post raises awareness about autism

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 7-year-old Carson Hensley, routines aren’t just comforting—they’re critical. Carson, who has level 3 autism, relies on the consistency of his daily rituals, including eating his favorite Wendy’s chicken nuggets from familiar packaging.

Recently, a promotional change at Wendy’s altered the packaging of Carson’s beloved nuggets, sparking a challenge for the family.

Damen Hensley, Carson's dad, took to TikTok to share Carson’s story, aiming to raise awareness about how even small changes can have a profound impact on children with autism.

His heartfelt posts resonated with families, many of whom face similar challenges.

“It’s his only source of protein,” Damen said. “When the packaging changed, it no longer looked like a safe food to him.”

Damen emphasized he’s not seeking special treatment—only options—and wants to increase understanding about the importance of routine for people with autism.

Less than 48 hours after posting his video. Wendy’s reached out, sending special supplies of the original packaging and gifts for Carson.

Damen’s story sheds light on the daily realities of autism and how simple routines can offer comfort and security.

He hopes Carson’s experience inspires others to be mindful of the needs faced by those with autism, demonstrating the power of one parent’s voice to bring about awareness—and change.