Jessamine County deputies warn drivers as deer collisions spike during mating season

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County deputies are warning drivers to stay alert as deer-vehicle collisions increase during peak mating season.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office has responded to several vehicle-deer collisions in recent weeks, including a crash involving a 14-point buck along U.S. 27. A photo of the incident quickly gained attention on Facebook, serving as a reminder for drivers to slow down in rural areas.

"Their time to be active is usually the first couple weeks of November, which is right here where we are now and that's why we've seen the increase," Deputy Matt Lytle said.

November marks peak whitetail rut season, when bucks actively chase does across roadways while seeking mates.

"It's mating season so the whitetail bucks are travelling to mate with all different types of does. That's what the whitetail rut is. So those bucks expand their breeding area tremendously during the rut," Lytle said.

Deputies recommend drivers exercise extra caution, especially on rural roadways and U.S. 27 toward Garrard County. Scanning left and right while driving can help spot deer before they enter the roadway.

"They are really active in the mornings and the evenings. Obviously when it's pitch black outside there's not a whole lot you can do to avoid that but just try to scan if you can. Maybe slow down a little bit," Lytle said.

Drivers should also remember that deer often travel in groups.

"This time of year if you do see a deer close to the roadway, there's either one or two right in the same area as well so be cautious for that," Lytle said.

With deer movement expected to continue through the next few weeks, the sheriff's office urges all drivers to remain vigilant and reduce speeds in areas with high deer activity.