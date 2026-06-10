Jessamine County EMS mourns death of Advanced EMT after brain cancer battle

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Jessamine County Emergency Medical Service is mourning the loss of Advanced EMT Rusty Day-Taylor, who died following a battle with brain cancer.

The agency detailed that Day-Taylor served the citizens of Jessamine County with excellence, compassion, and integrity. Known for his clinical insight and attention to detail, he earned the respect of his coworkers and the patients he served throughout his career.

Day-Taylor was remembered by colleagues for the energy and warmth he brought to every room. The agency posted that his personality, sense of humor, and ability to lift the spirits of those around him made him a valued friend and a cherished member of the EMS family.

The post read that Day-Taylor was a devoted husband, loving father, proud son, and caring brother.

A statement from Jessamine County EMS read:

"While his time with us was far too short, the impact he made on this department, this community, and the people fortunate enough to know him will not be forgotten."

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home, 420 S. State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265.