Jessamine County FFA students prepare for 68th annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — West Jessamine High School students are making boxes, sorting cans, and getting ready to deliver meals for Thanksgiving.

One senior and Jessamine County FFA vice president, Ryland Bowman, says, "This was just my opportunity, a really big opportunity, for me to help my community in ways that maybe other people don’t think about when they think about serving their community."

Bowman says helping families like this has changed his perspective.

He adds, "You don’t know the kid next to you. You don’t know their home situation. So, if they are a family in need, we just have that opportunity to bring stuff like this in and help them out."

FFA secretary Adrienne Smith says it's changed hers too. She wants people to share in the experience.

Smith says, "I went to a woman's house and she had no idea that we were coming, but she had burst into tears and she wanted to hug me so bad, and it was just really great to see what food can do to people."

The food drive has been going strong in Jessamine County for 68 years. Friday, more than 20 boxes and bags were filled up to get ready to go out. But this year's a little bit more special because there shifting their focus to families in need in this school district.

The group’s advisor, Ashley Wagoner, says, "I felt it weighed on my heart that we do need to be serving our community and even tighter than that, the students in Jessamine County as a student led organization."

Inflation and rising food prices have been big topics this year. The FFA coordinated with each school's family youth resource center to identify needs.

Wagoner says, "We all have things in the day-to-day that we worry about and we pray about but it really puts it into perspective of just how thankful we should be for the things that we do have."

She's been doing the drive since she was in high school. Now, she says watching these students grow as they give back has been an added reward.

"It's almost indescribable to see how much they have grown, it seems like in just a couple of hours,” says Wagoner.

Bowman sounds very mature as he wants to remind people of all they have to be thankful for.

He says, "I've personally always been able to celebrate thanksgiving with my family and I would always want everybody in our community to be able to celebrate just like I am, and not have to worry about where the food is coming from."

The group will deliver meals on Tuesday. Donations can be dropped off at JCTC West campus at 2101 Wilmore Road in Nicholasville, behind West Jessamine High School.

For more information, you can also contact Ashley Wagoner at Ashley.Wagoner@jessamine.kyschools.us or 859-885-9283.

