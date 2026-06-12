Jessamine County homeless shelter has days of funding left before it may be forced to closed

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition has 21 days of funding remaining, and its outreach coordinator is warning that a closure would have consequences beyond the county's borders.

Outreach Coordinator Johnny Templin said the shelter brings in a couple of hundred residents a year, but its services extend beyond overnight stays.

"On top of that, we serve about 12 to two dozen meals to the community every day and provide showers and laundry for those that don't stay in the building as well," Templin said.

The shelter also serves a critical role when temperatures drop.

"We are the emergency shelter in the county," Templin said.

Templin said declining federal funding and rising insurance costs have drained the coalition's contingency funds. The organization has already cut its annual budget from $86,000 to $72,000, but is still falling short.

"We're still falling short of that right now and we're not hitting that $6,000 a month," Templin said.

Those financial pressures have left needed repairs unaddressed. Templin said the shelter does not receive city, county, or state funding, making the situation especially difficult.

"It's not an easy situation for any independent shelter right now at all," Templin said.

If the shelter closes, Templin warned the impact would ripple across the region.

"Our law enforcement will be left with some of their only choices is taking somebody to the county line just like other counties do to us right now. We'll be passing the buck off to Fayette County," Templin said.

Templin, who has faced housing insecurity himself, said he is doing everything he can to keep the shelter open.

"I believe in a God that's almighty and we'll take care of it. I just don't see the picture, but it is fairly numbing right now," Templin said.

For those who would like to donate, Jessamine County Homeless Coalition's PayPal is @jchcky. Their address is 218 E Maple St, Nicholasville, KY 40356.