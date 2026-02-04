Jessamine County inmate work crews help collect trash after winter storm disrupts regular service

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Jessamine County residents have not had their trash collected due to the winter storm that recently hit Kentucky, according to a Facebook post from County Jailer Jon Sallee.

Jessamine County Judge Executive David West said the county heard from the garbage collection company that a few of their trucks were involved in accidents sliding off the road. To address the issue and support the community, the Jessamine County Detention Center is getting involved.

"The detention center stepped up," West said.

The Jessamine County Detention Center is sending out inmate work crews to collect regular residential trash that was unable to be picked up due to impassable roads.

"They offered their Class-D inmate program as a collection tool and all the pieces just fit together," said West.

All collected waste is being disposed of at the Jessamine County Convenience Center.

At the center, Jessamine County resident Cameron Watts described the impact of the detention center's initiative.

"It's very helpful," Watts said.

"Inmates have come out and helped out. Being able to come out and place a dumpster... it shows everybody is trying to work together to try to get through this," Watts said.

This service is for regular residential household trash only. When asked how long this service will continue, West said the county is "continuing this until Wednesday (Feb. 11)."

This partnership represents the collaborative efforts between the detention center and fiscal court.

"We have a lot of different people that meet, and we try to have innovative solutions when we can," West said.

In a telephone interview, Sallee told LEX 18 that three inmate work crews will be out collecting trash on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Sallee noted that Jessamine County residents whose trash hasn't been collected can reach out to Major Mike Cassidy with the Jessamine County Detention Center at (859) 724-7874, or they can message Sallee on Facebook.