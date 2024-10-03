Jessamine County man is collecting Halloween costumes for a good cause

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chris West says, "I know I look like Santa Claus but I'm trying to be the king of Halloween."

And he’s off to a good start. He says he and his family have always loved Halloween. They go all out with decorations starting with a pet cemetery in their front yard, at their home in Nicholasville. But this year they found a way to celebrate in a different way. Honoring someone that they love and helping people that might have a little bit more of a difficult time celebrating.

West says, "This is to get kids Halloween costumes who have been effected by addiction or live in areas that they probably wouldn't be able to get Halloween costumes."

This year West started "Scream for Help" to help raise money for the costumes. He also wants to raise awareness. Halloween's always been a happy time for him until two years ago. That's when his brother Jeremy Powell overdosed in his home on his son's floor on Halloween.

West explains, "We've been kind of healing from that. But the night we had went to Spirit Halloween and he actually bought his nieces and nephews Halloween costumes, and he was a very giving person."

He says his brother had never given out tricks or treats and couldn't wait to celebrate. That's one of those things he says makes addiction so tough and so hard to believe. "To this day...I’m confused,” says West.

In the day's leading up to Halloween, West and his wife will also sell Halloween crafts. He says, "The money is gonna go toward us buying costumes and stuff like that."

West believes his brother would be happy about what he’s doing this year. He wants to bring kids the Halloween happiness he remembers.

"We were just dropped off in the rich neighborhood and we just walked door to door hoping to get the good candy bars. So, I mean that's why like you know I’m hoping that those few moments they don't have to think about it, and that's all I care about,” says West.

For more information about Scream for Help or to donate to the cause, you can visit the GoFundMe by clicking here.