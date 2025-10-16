Jessamine County officials investigate after 7 puppies dumped at dog park

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven puppies were abandoned at the Jessamine County Dog Park yesterday evening, prompting an investigation by animal control officials.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 with brown or black trim at the scene when the animals were dumped. Animal control is now searching for the person responsible for abandoning the puppies.

Officials say their top priority is getting the puppies the care they need. The animals are now in the custody of Jessamine County Animal Care and Control.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Jessamine County Animal Care and Control.