Jessamine County remembers 2 fallen deputies killed in line of duty

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County is remembering two fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.

Deputy Sheriff Billy Ray Walls was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 13, 2001. Captain Chuck Morgan and Deputy Sammy Brown were also shot while serving an arrest warrant on River Road that day.

Morgan died from his injuries two weeks later. Brown was the only survivor of the shooting.

The suspect was also killed in the shootout.

The tragedy led to the creation of a special operations team for high-risk warrants, helping to better protect officers in dangerous situations.