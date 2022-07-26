Watch Now
Jessamine County Republican Party censure Sen. McConnell for support of gun control bill

Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 26, 2022
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Republican Party censured Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his support of a bipartisan gun bill and is calling for his resignation over the legislation.

The Jessamine County Republican Party said the bill McConnell helped pass last month violates the second, fifth, and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

In a statement, a spokesperson called on other Kentucky county Republican parties to also vote to censure McConnell.

Read the full censure.

