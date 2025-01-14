Jessamine County Schools announces alternative transportation plan to resume in-person learning

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Schools announced on Monday that they would utilize an alternative transportation plan as part of an effort to resume in-person learning.

A release from the school systems says the plan will involve students meeting their buses in alternative locations. The school system says this is because "a number of roads remain unsafe for our buses to navigate."

The school system provided the following list of locations and alternative meeting spots:



Gayheart Ln., Beverly Ln., & Langford Pass will meet at corner of Little Hickman & Gayheart

Watts Mill & the Sugar Creek side of Brumfield Ln. will meet at the corner of Watts Mill & Sulphur Well

The Little Hickman side of Brumfield Ln. will meet at the corner of Little Hickman & Brumfield Ln.

McGee Ln. will meet at the corner of Leatherwood & McGee

Vineyard Rd. will meet at the corner of Vineyard & Danville Rd. Loop 1

Marble Creek Ln. will meet at the corner of Marble Creek & Logana

Young Drive, Cool Breeze, Pine Grove, Lee Dean will meet the bus at the connection of Ashgrove & their road

Camp Daniel Boone will meet at the store on Newman Rd.

The release adds, "buses are unable to travel at all on Lock 8 or Spurlock Road and we will not be able to provide transportation to students on those roads."

The school system asks that any students or families on alternative/canceled routes who feel it is unsafe to travel to reach out to their school attendance clerk, who will work with them to accommodate.